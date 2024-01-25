There is an old saying in human history that remains true to this day: “complacency is the enemy of progress." There is no one else in ONE Championship who is taking that to heart as much as Stamp Fairtex.

In a little over five years since her MMA debut, Stamp would find herself rounding out her striking skills by becoming the first-ever three-sport world champion with a TKO of Ham Seo Hee to claim the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world championship last September.

With the calendar turning to 2024, Stamp is extremely excited for the opportunities that lie ahead of her and is raring to continue improving, but what else could she get better at after already displaying her quality inside the ONE circle?

Stamp made it clear that becoming a much better grappler this year is atop her list of goals as she pointed out via Fairtex Training Center’s Instagram page:

“This year, my focus is on elevating my skills in #wrestling and #BJJ, striving for continuous improvement.⁣”

Additionally, Stamp revealed another big goal on her checklist:

“My aim in 2024 is to achieve another significant milestone in the #strawweight category.⁣”

Stamp Fairtex’s greatest hits

Hiding underneath her charismatic personality and smiling face is a ferocious competitor who can finish her opponents in the blink of an eye - whether it be by knockout, TKO, or submission.

Stamp’s Muay Thai skillset, which she attributes to her father’s guidance, played a big factor in her earlier MMA bouts, but her best knockout came before the Ham bout, that being her one-shot body kick knockout of Alyse Anderson.

In 2021, Stamp recorded her a highlight-reel submission win against Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat with a wicked-looking armbar, proving that she is a completely different fighter from the one that lost to Alyona Rassohyna via guillotine choke earlier that year.