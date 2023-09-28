FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp Fairtex stuns Ritu Phogat with submission finish at Atomweight Grand Prix Final

At ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, ONE women's atomweight star Stamp Fairtex will fight for an MMA world title for the second time in her career. Across the Circle from her will be no.2-ranked contender South Korean star Ham Seo Hee as the two warriors tangle for the interim ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Stamp has come a long way from being an elite Muay Thai and kickboxing athlete to an overall MMA superstar. In her first year in the promotion, the flamboyant Thai striker won the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles - in back-to-back bouts.

She then transitioned into MMA where she skyrocketed to the top, eventually winning the inaugural ONE women's atomweight World Grand Prix tournament. The Grand Prix-winning performance was over India's Ritu Phogat, who was heavily favored to dominate the Muay Thai specialist on the ground. They couldn't be more wrong with that prediction.

ONE posted a throwback video of the bout on YouTube:

"Before three-sport megastar Stamp Fairtex takes on South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight MMA World Title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, relive her shocking submission victory over Indian wrestling sensation Ritu Phogat in the 2021 ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship Final!"

Despite the Indian wrestling powerhouse's best efforts to ground Stamp Fairtex and impose her game, the slick Thai fighter was able to wiggle out and thwart all of Phogat's advances. Stamp then shocked the entire crowd by submitting the ground specialist with a slick armbar off of a triangle choke attempt.

After winning a shiny new silver belt from ONE, Stamp was granted a world title shot against her division's reigning queen Angela Lee at the promotion's ten-year anniversary show, ONE X. Despite nearly finishing the ONE women’s atomweight world champ with a crushing left hook to the body in the opening round, Stamp Fairtex succumbed to a rear-naked choke in the second.

This Friday, Stamp Fairtex will get a shot at redemption by possibly winning the interim belt at ONE Fight Night 14. If she wins, she may very well get a rematch against Angela Lee for the undisputed belt in the near future.

The historic event will take place on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.