“Counter defense 10/10” - Fans loving Stamp Fairtex’s methodical breakdown of Bi Nguyen

ONE women's atomweight MMA star Stamp Fairtex will be given a second shot at a world title when she headlines ONE Fight Night 14. Across the circle from her will be South Korean star Ham Seo Hee as they clash for the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title.

Stamp Fairtex has come a long way from being a striking-only athlete to a full mixed martial artist. In her third MMA fight, Stamp produced a masterclass against Vietnamese-American standout Bi Nguyen at ONE: Masters of Fate.

ONE Championship posted a throwback video highlight of the 2019 bout.

"Knees 💥 Stamp vs. Ham in the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title headliner at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo – who you got? @stamp_fairtex"

That pull-back counter was made even more impressive as Stamp, instead of throwing the usual right hand after pulling back, chose to throw knee strikes instead. She then followed up the debilitating body strikes with a powerful right hand. And of course, she also flashed her trademark smile afterwards.

Fans were loving the Thai's methodical approach to her attacks.

Check out some of the comments below:

Instagram users @zaldanajohnny, @rashadhouston, and @mayritaberealbay raved about Stamp's marvelous technique:

@thabarometsi saw more than just technique:

Check out more comments below:

@tonysurphman rated Stamp's counter-striking prowess:

@counselorchandru seconded it:

@greg.k.samos had a bold proclamation:

In her last performance in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex formally introduced herself to American viewers by stunning a Broomfield, Colorado crowd at ONE Fight Night 10. She stopped American MMA standout Alyse Anderson with a crushing body kick.

As for her ONE Fight Night 14 opponent, Ham Seo Hee, the South Korean is riding a nine-fight win streak. Her last outing was a three-round dismantling of Japanese rising star Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8 back in March.

Stamp Fairtex will lock horns with Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The ground-breaking event will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.