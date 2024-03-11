“Women have the potential to do anything” – Stamp reacts to empowering ONE Fight Night 20 all-female event

Former ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and now reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand was in attendance at the historic ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs Phetjeeja on Prime Video event last weekend.

ONE Fight Night 20 went down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and Stamp sat ringside through all the action packed bouts to witness the action up close. She also had her moment in the limelight, as the esteemed guest of the night was invited into the ring for a brief interview.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring, Stamp said she was proud of the promotion’s efforts to provide women martial artists a platform where they can truly shine.

The three-sport queen said:

“Happy and proud to see an all-women’s card today. It shows that women can have the potential to do anything that they want and be and be whatever they want to be.”

The event was a celebration of 2024 International Women’s Day and featured an all-female bout card from start to end.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja took place live at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, March 9th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for Stamp Fairtex?

Three-sport anomaly and reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex was last seen in action taking home the coveted MMA gold at ONE Fight Night 14 in September of 2023.

The 26-year-old Thai superstar took home the victory with a third-round technical knockout victory over South Korean veteran ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee.

As the new queen of the division, Stamp is now ready to make her first world title defense, which will come against close friend and former training partner, no.2 ranked contender Denice ‘The Menace’ Zamboanga.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Stamp’s next fight.