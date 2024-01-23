“A lot of things have changed” – Denice Zamboanga says she and Stamp evolved since parting ways as training partners

27-year-old Filipina MMA sensation ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga knows that her upcoming matchup against close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex is without a doubt the most important of her career.

Zamboanga will challenge Stamp for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar later this year. The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Zamboanga says her fight with Stamp makes for an interesting showdown because of how well the two know each other.

‘The Menace’ said:

“However, I can say that I have also improved a lot since then. A lot of things have changed for both of us since our training partner days. We know each other’s styles and game plans, which come with their sets of advantages and disadvantages.”

Zamboanga is coming off two straight victories over tough opponents Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba. The Filipina stalwart is currently the no.2-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender in ONE Championship.

Denice Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex go back a long time

From posting goofy TikToks together to spending time with each other on vacation, ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga and reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex have been friends for a long time.

They are former training partners back when Zamboanga was honing her skills at the famed Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, where Stamp built her career.

After Stamp took the vacant atomweight throne with a victory over Ham Seo Hee last September 2023, this showdown with Zamboanga has been on everyone’s minds. And now it’s here.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 166: Qatar live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.