“They weren’t easy opponents” – Denice Zamboanga recalls back-to-back victories over tough foes Lin Heqin, Julie Mezabarba

27-year-old Filipina atomweight MMA sensation ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga is getting ready for the biggest fight of her professional career thus far. But the Quezon City, Philippines native says her two most recent victories have more than prepared her for the challenge that lies ahead.

Zamboanga put together an impressive performance against highly regarded Chinese fighter Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December of 2022, winning by split decision. She then followed up that victory with a unanimous decision win over Brazilian standout Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9 in April of 2023.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Zamboanga talked about her victories over Lin and Mezabarba, which she says proved she is ready for a shot at the gold.

‘The Menace’ said:

“Lin Heqin was one of the best opponents I’ve ever faced. She was tall, and fast and her punches were really sharp. She tagged me a couple of times and even knocked me down. That was a hard fight for me, but it also helped me evolve. My next opponent, Julie Mezabarba, was physically strong. They weren’t easy opponents, that’s for sure.”

Needless to say, Zamboanga will need to be at her absolute best when she steps into the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Denice Zamboanga to challenge close friend Stamp Fairtex for atomweight gold

Filipina MMA star and current no2.-ranked ONE Championship women’s atomweight MMA contender ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga will head to the ring to face her toughest opponent yet.

Zamboanga is set to challenge close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar. The event will be broadcasted live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 166: Qatar live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.