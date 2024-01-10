WATCH: Three-sport phenom Stamp Fairtex shows off her blinding speed in quickfire pad workout

Stamp Fairtex made history with her previous victory against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14, where she became the first athlete in ONE Championship history to win three world titles in three different sports. Nevertheless, she continues to grind and improve her skills.

The reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion was recently spotted at Fairtex Training Center sharpening her striking skills, as Round Zero Media posted a short clip of her on Instagram with the caption:

“Adversity is preparation for greatness”

In the video, Stamp was seen doing pad work with her coach as she was throwing rapid punches and elbow strikes. This signals that the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is ready to return to action and face the next opponent that the promotion will be pitting against her.

Currently, the 26-year-old Thai sensation holds an overall record of 15 wins (with seven finishes) and only four losses in her five-year run in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

She aims to continue the dominant legacy that former ONE atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee left when she left the sport due to retirement.

Stamp Fairtex ready to face bigger challenges in 2024 as she awaits her next opposition

It seems that Stamp has achieved everything there is as a professional martial artist, but she is not satisfied just yet and is still gunning for more titles and massive fights in 2024. Moving forward, s

She can become an active world champion in the 115-pound division by welcoming new challengers to her throne.

But the biggest fight for Stamp right now is to take on the reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion, Xiong Jing Nan, in a champion-versus-champion super fight.

‘The Panda’ has already expressed her desire to move down in the atomweight division to challenge the Thai superstar and attempt to become a two-division world champion.