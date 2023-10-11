Xiong Jing Nan wants Stamp Fairtex next: “I would like to go to atomweight and challenge for the belt”

The target on the back of the newly minted ONE atomweight world champion just got bigger, as not only the other contenders in the division are looking to get a world title shot against her but also reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion, Xiong Jing Nan.

Fresh off her third-round TKO victory over Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in their special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, ‘The Panda’ was asked during her post-fight interview if she wants to defend her belt once again against any top contenders in the division and she likes the idea of it to continue her long-reign in the division.

But the Chinese MMA superstar has a better plan in mind as she sets her sights on a potential return in the atomweight division to challenge Stamp Fairtex for her title.

Xiong said:

“Of course I would like to go back to my weight class and defend my title. I believe there are strong opponents who will come to my class and challenge for my belt. But in the meantime, I would like to go to atomweight and challenge for the belt.”

If this request from the 35-year-old is granted by the world’s largest martial arts organization, it will be her second atomweight world title shot after falling short in her first attempt in October 2019 at ONE: Century Part I, where then-atomweight world champion Angela Lee submitted her in the fifth round of the fight.

The Evolve MMA representative is raring to be in the exclusive club of the two-division world champions in ONE Championship with Martin Nguyen, Aung La N Sang, Reinnier De Ridder, Christian Lee, and Anatoly Malykhin.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 14 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.