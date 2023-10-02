Xiong Jing Nan sees inevitable future showdown with Stamp Fairtex no matter the rule set

Fresh off her third-round TKO finish of Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in their 129-pound catchweight special-rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29, reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jin Nan already has another opponent in mind.

During the post-fight media event, ‘The Panda’ has set her sights on newly minted ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex and a potential mega-fight with her in the future by saying:

“So everything is possible. So I think in the future, definitely, there is gonna be a match between me and Stamp Fairtex, no matter in what rules.”

A fight between Xiong and Stamp will surely be a striking spectacle, as both athletes are feared knockout artists and finishers, with the former having a solid boxing background while the latter will be bringing her elite Muay Thai fighting base.

This prospective matchup can also create another champion-versus-champion clash that could produce the newest member of the exclusive two-division champion, with either Xiong moving down to the atomweight division or Stamp moving up to the strawweight division.

Another possible match among the two title holders is a superfight with a special rule set, much like what Xiong did with ‘Wondergirl', where they fought in a match where all punches were allowed.

Regardless of the rules and weight class, this prospective scrap is a must-see because the 35-year-old and the 25-year-old champions have a combined MMA record of 29 wins with 15 stoppage victories.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 14 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates