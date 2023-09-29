Xiong Jing Nan jumped at the chance to fight ‘Wondergirl’: “This is something that I look forward to”

The opportunity to be featured in a special rules super-fight is not going to be missed by reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan, as she instantly accepted the offer to fight Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in an all-punches scarp at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

It was revealed by ‘The Panda’ in her September 27 sit-down interview with the South China Morning Post, as she said:

“Actually, the first time I heard about this, as I've mentioned, I was really excited and this is something that I look forward to. But of course, I cannot say yes immediately because I have to respect my team. So I needed to communicate this with my team first. And then after that, I told them okay, this is something that is okay with me. So they approved it and then that's how it happened.”

Special rules super-fights in ONE Championship were inaugurated by the flyweight mixed-rules bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson, where the ruleset was alternated every round for Muay Thai and MMA. The fight resulted in an entertaining battle, where Johnson ultimately submitted Rodtang in the second round.

The fight will pit Xiong’s solid boxing background against ‘Wondergirl’s’ strong Muay Thai base in four-ounce gloves in the strawweight division to determine which discipline is going to prevail. Xiong is riding an undefeated record of nine wins, including four finishes, in the strawweight division, while ‘Wondergirl’ has a combined Muay Thai and MMA record of three wins.

Xiong aims to give a warning to the future plans of the Thai rising star of fully transitioning to fight in MMA and show that there are different levels to this realm.

ONE Fight Night 14 will emanate from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday. The entire event airs live on US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.