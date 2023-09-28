Denice Zamboanga on Xiong Jing Nan’s overwhelming power: “She’s been dominating her opponents” 

One of the massive fights that is included in ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video card is the strawweight special-rules striking match between reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and Muay Thai star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

The fight is scheduled to go down this Friday, September 29, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and ‘The Panda’ is the consensus favorite among fans and other combat sports personalities against the Thai rising star.

One of the fighters who believes that Xiong’s hand will be raised against 'Wondergirl' is ONE atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga. In her recent appearance on The MMA Superfan, the ‘Menace’ pointed out that the Chinese superstar’s dominance in the stand-up game will be key in her upcoming fight.

The Filipina MMA star said:

“For me, Jing Nan is undefeated at strawweight and she’s been dominating her opponents through her striking. So I think Jing Nan has a really big advantage in her fight against Wondergirl.”

See the full interview below:

Since making her debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2017, Xiong has never suffered a loss in the strawweight division and has racked up nine wins with four finishes. Included in those wins are seven world title defenses.

‘The Panda’s’ only defeat in ONE Championship was when she moved down in weight to challenge Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title in October 2019 at ONE: Century Part I. There, she was submitted in the dying seconds of the world championship clash.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.