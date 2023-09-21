Denice Zamboanga says Rodtang’s “different kind of power” could prove pivotal against Superlek

The gigantic clash between Rodtang and Superlek in the main event fight at ONE Friday Fights 34, which is now contested at a 140-pound catchweight non-title fight affair after Superlek missed weight, is still one of the most highly anticipated Muay Thai bouts in ONE Championship.

A solid proof of this high-profile match is the hype that fans and other ONE Championship stars are voicing out their picks on various social media platforms. One of the notable names that is excited to see the fight go down is ONE women’s atomweight MMA contender, Denice Zamboanga.

‘The Menace’ has previously said that this matchup is going to be a close battle that might end in the hands of the judges through their scorecards. She also reiterated that there will be no feeling-out round in the fight because both are expected to go all-out right from the opening bell.

But in a recent survey that the world’s largest martial arts organization did among its athletes about their prediction on the Rodtang versus Superlek mega fight, Zamboanga sided with ‘The Iron Man’ to get his hands raised over the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine'.

Zamboanga cited Rodtang’s power and her friendship with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion as the main factors in her prediction, saying:

“It’s so hard to break this fight down because Superlek is so technical, right? And then Rodtang just has a different kind of power in his strikes. It’s hard to pick a winner between the two. But I’m friends with Rodtang, so I guess I’d have to go with Rodtang on this one.”

Regardless of who will win on Friday inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, everyone is going to witness an all-time classic of a fight between the two best Muay Thai fighters today.

ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.