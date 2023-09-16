“This is Sparta” - Fans can’t get enough of Xiong Jing Nan’s technical display against Ayaka Miura

ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan has been dominating the division for six years now, since her debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization in December 2017 and since winning the world title in January 2018.

Her dominance has reached the point where she has nearly swept all the top contenders and fended off their challenges. ‘The Panda’s’ lone loss in ONE Championship was courtesy of Angela Lee, when she went down in the atomweight division to challenge her but came up short in the process.

Because of her 125-pound supremacy, the 35-year-old has ventured into another challenge and accepted a special rules striking match with Muay Thai standout Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. It will happen inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

Ahead of that exciting clash, ONE Championship has showcased Xiong's power in a short clip they posted about the Chinese superstar, where she kicked Ayaka Miura out of the frame of the video. The Instagram video was captioned:

Pushed her out of the frame 😱 Will Xiong Jing Nan assert her power against Wondergirl in their special rules striking match on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 💥 @jingnanxiong

Because of this incredible combination of Xiong’s technique and power, fans were left in awe and quickly showed how they were impressed by commenting on the post. Users @mar1nn7, @mostafatorkdehno1983, @somafightclub, and @blackpanthernz admired ‘The Panda’ and said:

"This is Spartaaaa 🦵"

"O M G what a big shot 😳😳😳🔥🔥🔥"

"Even the big screen at the back lost sight of her 🥶"

"😮ouch that looked like it was in the ribs 😱 is that correct"

Another user named @itsjustmeandmethatsit even compared Xiong’s technique of how she would remove toxic people from her life by saying:

"Me kicking toxic ppl outta ma life b like:"

Xiong Jin Nan’s power and solid boxing background will be on full display when she meets ‘Wondergirl’ on fight night.

She aims to get a knockout finish to not just continue her unbeaten streak in the strawweight division but also remove any hopes that ‘Wondergirl’ could compete with her and possibly challenge her for a world title match, especially since the Thai rising star is in the same weight class.