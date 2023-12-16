WATCH: Stamp’s insane MMA brawl against Vietnamese star Bi Nguyen in 2019

Before Stamp Fairtex made history by becoming the first athlete in ONE Championship history to win three world titles in three different sports, her MMA skills were put to the test in November 2019 when she was pitted against Bi Nguyen at ONE: Masters of Fate, which went down inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

It was Stamp’s second mixed martial arts bout after winning the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title and the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title and submitting Asha Roka in her main roster MMA debut.

The Thai megastar’s entertaining bout with the American-Vietnamese was reposted by ONE Championship on Instagram recently and had the caption:

“Flash🔙 to one of the wildest battles in Stamp’s MMA run so far! Who should the three-sport ONE World Champion face in 2024? @stamp_fairtex⁠#ONEChampionship #MartialArts #MMA”

This video highlighted how Stamp fended off and neutralized the aggressive approach of ‘Killer Bee.’ She was able to maximize her length by countering the attack from Nguyen, which caused visible damage to her face, especially to her nose.

Additionally, the Fairtex Training Center representative made Nguyen miss a lot and hit nothing but air by effectively evading her punches and kicks. In the end, Stamp secured the unanimous decision win and continued her rise under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Stamp Fairtex looking to make more history in 2024

After her crowning glory as the newest undisputed queen of the atomweight MMA division, Stamp has opened more opportunities for her in 2024 because she has a lot of options to face any opponent she likes.

For instance, she can continue defending her MMA world title against any top contender that the promotion would give her, or she can move up in the 125-pound weight class to challenge long-time ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

Regardless of what the 26-year-old combat sports superstar decides to do next on her comeback fight, fans will surely tune in to watch her fight and compete because, after all, Stamp is one of the brightest stars in ONE Championship.