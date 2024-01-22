“That friendship will be set aside” - Denice Zamboanga ready to bring it all in world title bid against close friend Stamp at ONE 166

Denice Zamboanga won’t stop at anything when it comes to her goal of becoming a ONE world champion, even if she has to go through her close friend Stamp Fairtex.

The two were once training partners when the Filipino star lived in Thailand in the earlier part of her career, but Zamboanga has now built enough momentum to have her shot at ONE Championship gold.

Zamboanga will challenge Stamp for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Ahead of the biggest fight of her career, the second-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender told Spin.ph that she and Stamp will certainly set aside their friendship once the opening bell is rung.

Denice Zamboanga said:

“All I’m saying, back in training, we do it seriously, so imagine when we’re fighting for the belt. I think that friendship will have to be set aside and, after the match, we’re back to normal.”

Zamboanga is coming off two straight wins against Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba, and a win over Stamp will make the 27-year-old the sixth Filipino fighter to capture gold in ONE Championship.

Stamp, meanwhile, captured the undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title when she knocked out South Korean legend Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14. The Thai megastar is currently the only fighter to have won world titles in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Denice Zamboanga hoping for Joshua Pacio to recapture ONE gold in Qatar

Denice Zamboanga isn’t the only Filipino star vying for gold at ONE 166.

Joshua Pacio is also on the card, and he’ll attempt to reclaim the ONE strawweight MMA world title from old foe Jarred Brooks in the card’s penultimate fight.

In an interview with Rappler, Zamboanga expressed her support for her compatriot. The atomweight fighter hopes that both she and Pacio leave Lusail Sports Arena with gold on their shoulders:

“I’m excited, imagine if Joshua and I both win and take home the belts to the Philippines. I’m so excited about that.”