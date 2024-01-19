“I’m so excited about that” – Denice Zamboanga hopes she and Joshua Pacio leave ONE 166: Qatar as MMA world champions

With five title fights on deck for ONE 166 on March 1, Denice Zamboanga is excited to share the stage with one of the biggest MMA names in the Philippines.

‘The Menace’ is set to compete in the biggest fight of her ONE Championship career when she challenges her former training partner and close friend Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight world championship.

Also taking place on the promotion’s Qatar debut is the strawweight title rematch between Jarred Brooks and former world champion, Joshua Pacio.

If both Zamboanga and Pacio are successful then they could bring two belts back to their home fans in what would be an incredible night for MMA in the Philippines.

The atomweight title challenger spoke about her potential dream during an interview with Rappler:

“I’m excited, imagine if Joshua and I both win and take home the belts to the Philippines. I’m so excited about that,”

Denice Zamboanga and Joshua Pacio will look to put on a show at ONE 166

With some of the names that are set to compete at ONE 166, including Denice Zamboanga and Pacio, there’s no way the card won’t live up to the hype.

Five world championship contests sit at the top of the card and that’s without some of the other match-ups that are still yet to be announced for this huge showcase event.

Zamboanga taking on Stamp for the atomweight crown is sure to be one of the more captivating contests due to the friendship that both superstars shared until this very day.

All of those emotions will go out the window with the atomweight world title on the line, though.

ONE 166 will air live on March 1. Check your local listings for more details.