Denice Zamboanga relishes chance at finally becoming world champion by beating Stamp Fairtex

Second-ranked ONE Championship atomweight MMA contender ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines is on the cusp of greatness with a shot at the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title, which she has waited years for.

However, to claim the coveted gold, Zamboanga has to take on her toughest test yet – her friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex.

Zamboanga and Stamp previously trained together when the former still lived in Thailand and honed her skills at the renowned Fairtex Training Center in the beach locale of Pattaya. When ‘The Menace’ eventually left the gym and relocated back to the Philippines, a fight between the two close friends suddenly became a possibility.

Now, it’s ready to go down and Zamboanga says she has no qualms about taking on Stamp in the ONE Championship ring.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Zamboanga talked about becoming a world champion, which has been her dream for the longest time.

‘The Menace’ said:

“What’s great about my brother [Drex Zamboanga] and [my fiance Fritz Biagtan], when they were starting locally at MMA, they were both champions. I was never a champion at the amateur level or the professional level in the Philippines. Now is my chance.”

Zamboanga has her work cut out for her. Stamp is one of the most dominant world champions in the promotion’s history, and is a three-sport phenom.

Denice Zamboanga on training with Stamp Fairtex: “That was a long time ago”

Filipina MMA sensation Denice Zamboanga reiterates that she has no problem trading strikes with her close friend Stamp Fairtex, stating their days as training partners are long gone.

Speaking to GMA in a recent interview, Zamboanga says she expects the best version of Stamp Fairtex in the cage with her when it’s time to throw down.

She said:

"It has been four years since we last trained together. That was a long time ago. She has improved a lot and she is even more active than me when it comes to fighting.”