“She has improved a lot” – Denice Zamboanga speaks on Stamp’s evolution ahead of world title showdown of besties

Atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga said reigning divisional queen Stamp Fairtex has improved as a fighter since their days training together in Thailand. It is one of the things she is mindful of ahead of their title showdown later this year.

‘The Menace’ is set to challenge for the world title currently held by the Thai superstar in June in Bangkok. There she hopes to realize her world title dreams, which she shared with Stamp while they were still training together at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya.

Heading into their title showdown, Zamboanga shared to GMA News Online how Stamp has grown a lot as a fighter and how it is going to be a great challenge to battle against her.

The 27-year-old Filipino fighter said:

"It has been four years since we last trained together. That was a long time ago. She has improved a lot and she is even more active than me when it comes to fighting.”

Stamp became the atomweight MMA world champion by claiming the title vacated by the now-retired Angela Lee in September. She defeated South Korean Ham Seo Hee by TKO in the third round.

For her part, Denice Zamboanga has won back-to-back matches, the most recent over Brazilian Julie Mezabarba by unanimous decision in April last year.

The Stamp-Zamboanga title clash will be available to American fight fans on U.S. primetime.

Stamp says she and Denice Zamboanga will put their friendship aside in title clash

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex considers Denice Zamboanga a friend but is setting their friendship aside when they collide in a title clash later this year.

Speaking during an in-Circle interview at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Thailand, Stamp said fans should expect an exciting fight between her and Zamboanga as they are both committed to giving fans a treat.

The Thai superstar said:

“Me and Denice, we are both professional athletes. Of course we are friends in real life, but when we’re in the ring, we would do whatever it takes.”

Stamp made history by claiming the ONE atomweight MMA world title, becoming the first three-sport ONE world champion, having previously held both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.