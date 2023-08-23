Denice Zamboanga ‘well-rounded fighter’ Stamp Fairtex will try to grapple with Ham Seo Hee

Third-ranked ONE Championship women’s atomweight MMA contender ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga is a close friend and former training partner of former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex.

And though the Thai superstar can sometimes project herself as a happy-go-lucky individual without a care in the world, Zamboanga is quick to refute perceptions that Stamp isn’t serious about training, especially where her ground game is concerned.

Which is why when Stamp steps back into the Circle for her next fight, Zamboanga fully expects her Thai ‘bestie’ to be ready to take home the gold.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Zamboanga talked about Stamp’s ever-evolving ground game, and suggests she may use it to great effect in her next outing.

‘The Menace’ said:

“I think it’s possible that Stamp will rely on her grappling for this match, because Stamp is a really fast learner. Whatever she trains, she can pick it up very quickly. When it comes to mastering technique, Stamp can learn it quickly. Just like now, she’s really trying to master the ground game so that she can become a complete fighter. She really wants to be a well-rounded fighter.”

Stamp Fairtex, the no.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender in ONE Championship is set to face veteran South Korean fighter and no.2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

The bout is for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.