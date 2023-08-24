Denice Zamboanga says Stamp Fairtex taking learnings from Angela Lee fight into Ham Seo Hee showdown

No.3-ranked ONE women’s atomweight MMA contender ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga believes Stamp Fairtex learned invaluable lessons from her experience against atomweight queen Angela Lee. She also believes the latter will be bringing her evolved skill set into her next fight.

Stamp Fairtex is a former ONE atomweight Mua Thai and kickboxing world champion and the current No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender. She is set to face the dangerous, South Korean, No.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th. Stamp and Ham will compete for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title.

Speaking to the YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Zamboanga talked about how her former training partner and ‘bestie’ Stamp Fairtex has changed as a fighter since the Angela Lee fight.

‘The Menace’ said:

“Yeah, I think she learned a lot from her fight with Angela. Stamp’s attitude is like when she wants to do something this way, she’ll do everything she can to achieve it. She has a different level of eagerness when she wants to do things her way.”

Stamp challenged Lee for the atomweight throne at ONE X in 2022, falling via second-round submission. Since then, Stamp has won her last three fights and has looked absolutely phenomenal.

The bout against Ham will be for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title in Lee’s absence.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event.