Stamp foresees raucous reception from Thai crowd at Impact Arena vs. Denice Zamboanga: “I will keep the belt here”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand expects an absolutely raucous crowd when she returns to the Impact Arena to defend her gold.

This time, she will have to face someone near and dear to her heart, a close friend.

Stamp is set to defend her atomweight gold against former TikTok dance and training partner, no.2 ranked atomweight MMA fighter Denice ‘The Menace’ Zamboanga in June. The two have long been on a collision course, with Zamboanga consistently in the running to challenge for the belt.

After Stamp became the undisputed atomweight MMA queen last year with her victory over Ham Seo Hee, fans expected talks of a showdown with Zamboanga to materialize quickly. Now, the fight is mere months away.

Speaking as a special guest at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video last weekend, Stamp addressed the media and talked about her upcoming fight against ‘The Menace’.

The 26-year-old Thai star said:

“I feel very excited to have this fight in June with Denice. I’m very excited because I know that Denice is very good. But no matter what, I know that all the Thai fans will be cheering me on at Impact Arena and I will keep the belt with me here in Thailand.”

Needless to say, the Stamp vs. Zamboanga showdown has been a long time coming, and fans can’t wait to witness the two women finally throw down.

Stamp willing to set friendship with Denice Zamboanga aside to keep her title: “I will win”

If you have any doubts as to whether or not Stamp will be able to put the hurt on her close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga, the 26-year-old has quickly nipped that in the bud.

She told ONE Championship:

“No matter what style she brings, no matter what will go on in the ring, I have one word for you - I will win.”

