Reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex lists down the five people she wants to face next

Stamp Fairtex revealed the five fighters she’s most interested in facing next.

In September 2023, Stamp extended her legacy by securing the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title with a third-round knockout against Ham Seo Hee. Heading into 2024, the Thai superstar has plans to challenge the best fighters to separate herself as the greatest female fighter in ONE history.

Stamp recently recorded an Instagram video with ONE and listed the top five opponents she wants to fight:

“Number five Danielle Kelly, maybe MMA or grappling. Number four, Phetjeeja. Number three, Xiong Jing Nan. Number two, Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues]. Number one, Denice Zamboanga.”

On March 8, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defended her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in the ONE Fight Night 20 co-main event. Following her gritty win against Cristina Morales, the Brazilian world champion called out Stamp Fairtex for a rematch later this year.

Rodrigues defeated Stamp by unanimous decision in August 2020 for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Stamp Fairtex is ready to ‘put friendship behind’ with Denice Zamboanga for their upcoming fight

Stamp Fairtex is expected to defend her ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title for the first time on June 8 at Impact Arena in Bangkok. An intriguing aspect is added to Stamp’s upcoming world title defense, as she’s scheduled to face her close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Stamp had this to say about fighting her friend:

“I think I would just have to put the friendship behind for the fight for now and then like we just do like the best we could, we just have to be professional and like, you know, fight the best we can and then like after that we can just remain friends.”

Between 2021 and 2022, Denice Zamboanga suffered a significant setback due to consecutive losses against Ham Seo Hee. Since then, ‘The Menace’ has bounced back with wins against Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba to earn a world title shot against Stamp Fairtex.

Expand Tweet