Stamp Fairtex pleased that first atomweight MMA world title defense will go down in Bangkok: “It’s very good for me”

ONE Championship fans have had to wait half of the year to see one of the biggest stars in the promotion return to competition but it’s always worth the wait when it’s Stamp Fairtex they get to see.

The ONE atomweight world champion hasn’t competed since her historic title win back at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

She is now set to return at ONE 167 in American primetime on June 7, where she will defend her MMA title for the first time against an opponent she knows very well.

The Thai star previewed her upcoming fight with Denice Zamboanga whilst she was in attendance at Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Fight Night 20.

Stamp told Sportskeeda MMA that competing in Bangkok, Thailand, for her next fight is important to her because of the support she will receive:

“I'm excited because I have a lot of Thai fans because I can take my family to come and watch me fight and it's very good for me because I have a lot cheers, like a lot of screams and support for me.”

Watch the full interview below:

The support around Stamp Fairtex only continues to grow

Stamp Fairtex has been one of the biggest stars in ONE Championship for some time now but her fanbase only continues to grow larger in number.

Her accomplishments in MMA have only made her story and profile that much more captivating and the next chapter is set to be another unmissable win.

In a match-up with her friend and training partner Zamboanga who will look to put their friendship aside for one night only, this main event is set to be a big deal.

Stamp will undoubtedly draw a whole lot of support and it’s easy to see why if you’ve watched her compete before.

North American viewers who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free replay on Prime Video.