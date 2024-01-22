Second-ranked ONE atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga is a firm believer that the longer you wait, the sweeter it gets.

After paying her dues against elite competition in the world’s largest martial arts organization, the proud Filipina warrior will finally get that coveted shot at 26 pounds of gold.

‘The Menace’ is out to make history at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, when she challenges Stamp Fairtex for the atomweight MMA crown at Lusail Sports Arena.

It’s certainly been a long time coming for Denice Zamboanga, who came out guns blazing and won her first three matches under the ONE umbrella.

Following a dominant victory over veteran Mei Yamaguchi at ONE: King of the Jungle in 2020, Zamboanga was widely considered the No.1 contender.

While the call she’d been waiting for did not come, the 27-year-old continued proving her worth and battled against the division’s best.

The T-Rex MMA standout told The MMA Superfan:

“I can’t believe it’s been four years, [since Chatri Sityodtong said that I’ll get a title shot]. It’s crazy. Well, I believe it’s God’s will that my title shot got a bit delayed. I believe there’s a reason why that happened.”

Denice Zamboanga dropped two straight fights against Ham Seo Hee but came roaring back with impressive wins over Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba.

Now, it’s time to reap the fruits of her hard work and Zamboanga is extremely elated that her patience paid off.

‘The Menace’ added:

“I believe this is the perfect time for me to get this opportunity and become champion. I feel like ONE really prepared me for this moment and it’s finally here.”

Watch Denice Zamboanga’s full interview below:

Denice Zamboanga and Stamp’s clash is one of the most highly anticipated battles at stacked ONE 166 event

ONE has pulled out all the stops for its debut in the Middle East.

In a night filled with guaranteed fireworks across multiple sports, Stamp’s title defense against her old training partner Denice Zamboanga is indeed one of the most intriguing storylines of this epic card.

Who do you think comes out on top in arguably one of the biggest women’s MMA fights of the year?

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.