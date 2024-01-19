“It’s not adding pressure” – Denice Zamboanga on opportunity to be the first Filipina MMA world champion 

Atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga plans to make the most of her world title opportunity when it gets underway on March 1.

The No.2-ranked superstar takes on close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex in an atomweight MMA world title contest set for ONE Championship’s debut show in Qatar, ONE 166, which goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

With a tough assignment at hand, given the Thai megastar’s success in the discipline as of late, ‘The Menace’ hasn’t taken any shortcuts throughout her fight camp.

Even with the added pressure of potentially walking out as the first Filipina MMA world champion come March, Denice Zamboanga said she’s calm and collected ahead of her career-first five-round war.

Speaking to Rappler, ‘The Menace’ said:

“If I get this, I’m gonna be the first Filipina world champion, but it’s not adding pressure to me... I just go with the flow, do what I have to do, work on what I have to work on, and use it as motivation to give honor to the country.”

Stamp vs. Denice Zamboanga is just one of five world title fights at ONE 166

ONE 166: Qatar is jam-packed with intriguing battles from top to bottom, featuring stars with a proven track record to give fans something to talk about for years to come.

With more bouts expected to be announced soon, the four co-main event fights and the headliner affair – all world title bouts – have been locked for another magical night of martial arts action.

Before Denice Zamboanga and Stamp meet for the latter’s atomweight MMA crown, Tye Ruotolo puts his welterweight submission grappling gold on the line against Izaak Michell.

Tang Kai and Thanh Le will also run it back in a featherweight world title unification contest, 17 months since the Chinese star nudged a decision over the American-Vietnamese talent.

Two more rematches complete the massive bill. Just before Anatoly Malykhin attempts to be the first three-division MMA world champion against Reinier de Ridder, Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio renew their rivalry.

ONE 166 will air live on March 1. Check your local listings for more details.