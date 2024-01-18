ONE 166: Joshua Pacio fully focused on what Jarred Brooks will ‘bring to the table’ on fight night

The career of Joshua Pacio will always be linked to the ONE strawweight world championship and his multiple title reigns.

Through his run in ONE Championship, he has lost multiple title fights only to come back and get revenge over his opponent to lift the strawweight gold once again.

He will now look to do exactly the same when he faces current champion Jarred Brooks in a rematch at ONE 166 on March 1.

Given his reputation for evening the odds the second time around, many expect Pacio to produce a more competitive contest in the rematch.

He told The MMA Superfan that this isn’t something he thinks about too much as he is currently focused on his opponent ahead of fight night:

“To be honest, I don’t really think much about me being ‘The Rematch King’ or what not. I’m adjusting my mind to put all my focus on Brooks and what he’ll bring to the table in the rematch.”

Watch the full interview below:

Joshua Pacio proved to still be the comeback king in his last fight

Whilst he may not be putting too much emphasis on his reputation for being the comeback king, Joshua Pacio holds this title for a reason.

This was front and center at ONE Fight Night 15 in October where he got back in the win column following his loss to Brooks.

The former champion stopped the undefeated run of Mansur Malachiev with a performance that proved that his time at the top was anything but done.

Pacio and Brooks will settle the score at ONE Championship’s debut in Qatar on March 1.

ONE 166 will air live via watch.onefc.com. Check your local listings for more details.