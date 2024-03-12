Stamp says friendship with Denice Zamboanga unaffected by impending clash: “After that we can just remain friends”

Stamp Fairtex is set to return to action at ONE 167 on June 7 in American primetime where she will meet an opponent that she knows very, very well.

In the first defense of her ONE atomweight world championship, the Thai superstar will take on her friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga.

The two women have known that despite their friendship, this day would eventually come following the trajectory that they have both been on.

For the build up to their contest and fight night itself, their relationship with one another will have to go on the back burner.

Stamp spoke about doing exactly that during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA during her time in attendance at ONE Fight Night 20:

“I think I would just have to put the friendship behind for the fight for now and then like we just do like the best we could, we just have to be professional and like, you know, fight the best we can and then like after that we can just remain friends.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex is difficult to phase

Both Stamp and Denice Zamboanga appear to be taking this clash between friends in their strides.

The two elite atomweights have spoken about the idea of facing each other for a long time now. So by this point, them going toe-to-toe st ONE 167 is no surprise.

They have been prepared for the moment where they would have to close each other out in order to go to war and that’s exactly what is set to happen in Bangkok, Thailand.

In fact, their history and relationship with one another only makes this particular bout more interesting with questions as to who will be able to benefit the most in the fight from all of that experience.

North American viewers who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free replay on Prime Video.