Abus Magomedov previews UFC Vegas 76 main event against Sean Strickland: “It will be the hardest night in his life”

Abus Magomedov opened up about his upcoming main event bout against Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 76 this Saturday (July 1), which will be a massive opportunity for him.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Magomedov previewed his fight with Strickland and noted that he is confident that he will get the win. He mentioned that he is prepared for what he believes is the toughest fight of his UFC career.

He said:

"He's tough-tough opponent. He fought already against tough guys...Top-10 fighter, big experience and everything. His orthodox, like you never know how his fight. It will be like big fight for me, the hardest fight I think in my career, and I prepared for this. I prepare for die and Saturday night I will show you guys." [0:23 - 0:54]

Despite being in a position where he can quickly ascend the middleweight rankings, 'Abus' also brought up that he isn't looking past 'Tarzan' and is taking it one fight at a time. He mentioned that he intends to make the fight the most difficult in the No.7 ranked middleweight's career, saying:

"I am not some guy who talk like in the future, you know, first we get our job step-by-step and then maybe Sunday we can talk about the future, about the title shots...Only one thing [message for Strickland], be ready, boy. Saturday night, it will be the hardest night in his life." [2:57 - 3:31]

It will be interesting to see what transpires on Saturday as Abus Magomedov could put himself in the title picture should he earn a decisive win over Sean Strickland.

What is Abus Magomedov's record in the UFC?

Abus Magomedov is set to have a massive step up in competition when he fights Sean Strickland this Saturday.

The 32-year-old has only competed inside the octagon once and his fight didn't last very long. He defeated Dustin Stoltzfus via TKO after landing a front kick and finished him with punches in 19 seconds. It was a massive statement in his promotional debut and earned him a top-10 opponent for his second outing in the octagon.

'Abus' comes into the fight riding a three-fight winning streak that has seen him finish all his opponents. He submitted Slavis Simeunovic and Cezariusz Kesik prior to joining the UFC and then earned his TKO win over Stoltzfus.

