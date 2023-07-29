"Accident caused damage to all of Spence's teeth" - Boxing legend points out how Errol Spence Jr. may be at a KO disadvantage against Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr., the WBC, IBF, and WBA (super) welterweight champion, is scheduled to lock horns with his WBO counterpart Terence Crawford in a legendary undisputed clash on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Although Spence holds more belts in the division, one boxing legend believes that the Texan is at risk of getting knocked out owing to a near-fatal accident he suffered in the past.

In 2019 'The Truth's sensational win against Shawn Porter was shrouded in dismay as he got into a fatal car crash soon after. The accident, which saw his Ferrari flipping multiple times, left several lacerations on his face and a fractured jaw. The resulting injuries had the boxer sidelined for over a year.

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes the lingering effects of the near-fatal accident are sure to plague Spence against Crawford. In a tweet, he stated:

"What people are not talking about is Spence's jaw. [The] accident caused damage to all of Spence's teeth. Look at Ugas wobbling Spence when they fought imagine Crawford landing on the jaw?"

Both Terence Crawford ( 39-0) and Errol Spence Jr. (28-0) hold undefeated records, and the clash is pegged as a very close one by the bookmakers. Per Ceasar's Sportsbook, Crawford is a slight -150 favorite against the +125 underdog Spence.

"Be patient": Canelo Alvarez reveals the mantra Errol Spence Jr. should follow against Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez thinks Errol Spence Jr. will have a tall order in front of him when he takes on Terence Crawford. During a recent interview, the undisputed super-middleweight champion hinted that Crawford is the tougher of the two fighters.

Talking to Fight Hype, Alvarez revealed the one mantra the Texan must follow to effectively deal with the WBO welterweight champion. Speaking about how he would approach a fight against Crawford, the Mexican said:

"Just be patient. Prepare myself like always, be patient, and work on the body. I think being patient is the key... Everybody looks at the head, and it's very difficult to hit in the head."

Catch Canelo Alvarez's comments about Eroll Spence vs. Terence Crawford below:

Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to take on undisputed super-welterweight champion Jermell Charlo in his next fight on September 20.