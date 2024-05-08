"Action speaks louder than words" - Akbar Abdullaev prefers to let his fights decide whether he merits a shot at ONE gold

Undefeated Kyrgyzstani warrior Akbar Abdullaev won't be harping on about a chance to vie for the ONE featherweight MMA world title. Instead, he'd be happy to continue taking down anyone who comes in the way of his goal.

The Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai athlete prefers to let his performances do the talking, after all. He did just that when ONE Fight Night 22 got underway inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, May 3.

The 26-year-old punched his way to another highlight-reel finish against Halil Amir to make it three victories from as many appearances in his ONE Championship campaign.

Apart from a world title shot, a crack at the division's top five-ranked spots is something that he has his eyes on.

But if nothing changes just yet, Akbar Abdullaev is happy to get more game time, improve, and demonstrate why he is already a deserving challenger to featherweight MMA kingpin Tang Kai.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, 'Bakal' said:

"Yeah, you know, action speaks louder than words. I can say anything, but at the same time, you saw my fight."

Watch the full interview here:

Akbar Abdullaev pleased to topple Halil Amir in battle of two undefeated warriors

Akbar Abdullaev wasted no time making a statement in his key featherweight MMA contest against Halil Amir inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' this past weekend.

The Kyrgyzstan warrior relied on his world-class wrestling to batter his Turkish rival with ground strikes in the opening stanza.

In the second round, he switched things up, displaying his trademark striking prowess on the feet, which eventually allowed him to connect with a picture-perfect left that sent Amir down at 2:52 of the canvas.

Reflecting on his win and being the first man to hand Amir a defeat, Abdullaev told Sportskeeda MMA:

"You know, like, with me and Halil, both of us had zero losses and now his zero is not there anymore, now the zero is mine. Yeah, I stopped him."