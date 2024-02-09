Actors Toby Kebbell & Shia LaBeouf reportedly set to train with ex-professional boxer Carl Froch for upcoming movie on the sport

All-time great British boxer Carl Froch is reportedly set to train actors Toby Kebbell and Shia LaBeouf for a boxing centered criminal drama film called 'Salvable.' News of his role in the upcoming film was shared on X/Twitter, with additional details revealing that Froch's training of the actors begins next week.

Froch retired from 'The Sweet Science' a decade ago in 2014, leaving the sport on a high as the unified supper middleweight champion, with a five-fight win streak as well. He is now expected to parlay his experience and skill-set into a coaching role, as he prepares Kebbell and LaBeouf for their roles in the 'Salvable' film.

This, however, isn't the first time that a combat sports athlete has helped prepare an actor for an intensive martial arts-based role. Former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko famously trained Hollywood actress Halle Berry ahead of their joint appearance in 'Bruised.'

However, Shevchenko and Froch are differentiated because 'Bullet' actually appeared in 'Bruised.' The same is not true for Froch, who is not said to have an on-screen role in 'Salvable.' However, working with a prominent actor like LaBeouf, even in a minor capacity, could pave the way for him.

Hollywood has ridden a recent wave of signing combat sports athletes to films to legitimize fight scenes. Conor McGregor, for example, is to play Knox in the 2024 'Road House' remake, where his character will be the antagonist to leading man Jake Gyllenhaal's protagonist, Elwood Dalton, a fictional ex-UFC fighter.

Carl Froch's feud with Conor McGregor

Speaking of Conor McGregor, he and Carl Froch have a well-known dislike for one another. Their enmity stems from Froch's criticism of the Irishman's punching power when the former worked as a commentator for the UFC star's failed attempt at handing Floyd Mayweather Jr. his first-ever professional boxing loss.

This has led to a back-and-forth between both men that is yet to end. Froch has repeatedly claimed that he'd handily beat McGregor in a boxing match. In fact, he even claimed that his size inside the octagon would be too much for McGregor, while the Irishman fired back by promising to beat Froch under MMA rules.