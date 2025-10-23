"Actually match it" - Joshua Pacio is building flyweight frame for extended campaign

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio knew deep down that moving up a weight class would present a variety of equations that he would need to solve.'The Passion' moves up a weight division at ONE 173, which emanates live from Tokyo's state-of-the-art Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.There, the Filipino fighter attempts to create history and become a two-division world champion when he challenges defending ONE flyweight MMA World Champion Yuya Wakamatsu – one of seven world title matchups set for the blockbuster card.Ahead of fight night, ONE Championship caught up with the Lions Nation MMA representative to get updates on how he's been dealing with the added pounds for the clash.&quot;Before I accepted the fight, I already understood that it's an entirely different weight class in terms of physicality. Not just to weather their strength, but actually match it,&quot; the 29-year-old responded when asked if there was anything unpleasant about his first training camp around the 135-pound mark of the weight bracket.A victory for Joshua Pacio come ONE 173 would sum up what has been another successful campaign on the global stage of the organization.He defended his strawweight crown with a second-round TKO of former kingpin Jarred Brooks in their trilogy matchup at ONE 171: Qatar this past February.Now, he aims to make it back-to-back wins and wrap up his year as a double champ.Does he have what it takes to overcome 'Little Piranha' in the Japanese capital? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuya Wakamatsu says clash against Joshua Pacio will be tighly contestedReigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu expects to defend his prized possession in Japan, but the hometown hero knows he'll have his hands full against someone of Joshua Pacio's caliber.'Little Piranha' had this to say on a vlog uploaded on his YouTube channel (@YuyaWakamatsu0209) last month:&quot;I'm not easy to beat, and I don't think he's an opponent that will be easy to beat.&quot;Fight fans who want to attend ONE 173 live and in person can secure their seats here.