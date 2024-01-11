“Add more determination” – Suablack on the biggest lesson he learned from training with Superlek 

Iron sharpens iron, and budding Muay Thai star Suablack Tor Pran49 picked one of the best in the game to serve as his mentor.

Ahead of his US Primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 18 this coming Friday against Stefan Korodi, Suablack enlisted the aid of ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 27-year-old Thai slugger said he learned a lot from his intense training sessions with ‘The Kicking Machine’.

Apart from sharpening his already dangerous arsenal, Suablack detailed how Superlek also gave him words of encouragement.

“He told me he is rooting for me and that all my attacks are good enough. I just need to add more determination and practice regularly, and everything will be fine.”

With four finishes in four fights under the ONE banner, Suablack is a star on the rise, who has the potential to disrupt the stacked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai rankings.

We’ll see if he’ll rise up to the challenge in front of a global audience on January 12 when he trades fists with Korodi inside Lumpinee Stadium.

Meanwhile, Superlek will also be defending his crown soon when he faces Takeru at ONE 165 in the promotion’s return to Tokyo, Japan on January 28.

Suablack’s trail of destruction at ONE Friday Fights

Boasting a 58-18 career record, Suablack proved the hype was real when he disposed of four world-class opponents under the ONE umbrella.

After blasting Thanungern FA Group, Lenny Blasi, and Shinji Suzuki, the Tor Pran49 product saved the best for last when he destroyed Craig Coakley in under a round at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December.

