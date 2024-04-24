Adrian Lee hopes to follow in the footsteps of double-champ brother Christian Lee: "He's really the top of the top"

ONE debutant Adrian Lee may just be one of the youngest veterans in mixed martial arts.

While the 18-year-old prodigy has zero professional MMA matches to his name, he comes from the famed Lee brood, a family of combat sports royalty.

Suffice it to say, MMA is in Lee's blood. He practically grew up at United MMA gym in Hawaii and watched as his sister Angela Lee rose to superstardom and became the ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

Following 'Unstoppable's retirement, Lee continued his training with his brother and reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.

In an interview that appeared on KHON2 News' YouTube channel, Adrian expressed how lucky he is to be taken under the wing by arguably one of the best fighters on the planet.

"I'm so grateful and lucky to have my brother who is the lightweight and welterweight champ as my training partner because he's really the top of the top."

Adrian Lee has been the perfect sponge, absorbing every bit of knowledge and guidance he could from his superstar siblings. He already found success in MMA, kickboxing, and pankration at the amateur level and also has a state wrestling title to his name.

Watch Adrian Lee's insightful interview, here:

Adrian Lee looks to live up to the family name at ONE 167

After officially signing with the world's largest martial arts organization last month, Lee's highly-anticipated debut will come at ONE 167 on June 7.

The Singaporean-American sensation will take on Antonio Mammarella of Australia in a three-round lightweight MMA showdown inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness ONE 167 for free as it happens live on US Primetime.