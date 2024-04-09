“Fight news coming soon” - Prodigious star Adrian Lee reveals he’s signed first fight contract with ONE Championship

Adrian Lee's ONE Championship debut could be happening sooner rather than later.

The youngest of the famed Lee siblings recently revealed on his Instagram account that he's signed his first fight contract with the promotion.

Adrian Lee posted:

"Contract signed, fight news coming soon."

Lee's announcement came a few months after his older brother Christian, the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion, revealed the teenage phenom signed the contract to join ONE Championship.

As per his Instagram account, Lee will join the promotion's stacked lightweight MMA division.

Much like his older siblings, Lee carved out a stellar path in the amateur scene in Hawaii.

Lee is a United States Fight League national Pankration champion, an amateur kickboxing champion, and a wrestling state champion, just to name a few of his achievements.

The young prodigy was also recently promoted to brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu just a few months before he announced his contract signing with ONE Championship.

The promotion has yet to release an official statement on when Lee's debut fight will be, but it would be a foregone conclusion that he would enter a match under intense scrutiny.

Adrian Lee will be the fourth member of the Lee siblings to join the promotion after his oldest sister Angela, the inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, Christian, and the late Victoria.

Aung La N Sang helps Adrian Lee get a grasp of ONE Championship

There's no doubt the Lees are some of the best collection of siblings in MMA, and as such gained tight connections within the sport.

Although he and his brother train primarily in their home state of Hawaii, Adrian also got some reps in Florida whenever he and Christian visited their good friend Aung La N Sang.

Aung La welcomed the Lee brothers at his home gym of Kill Cliff FC in Florida, just a month after Adrian was revealed to be joining ONE Championship.

"Welcome to @killcliff_fc and South Florida @christianleemma and @adrianleemma. So happy to see you guys!"

Poll : Will Adrian Lee come away victorious in his ONE Championship debut Yes No 0 votes View Discussion