Two-division king Christian Lee and brother Adrian train with legend Aung La N Sang at Kill Cliff FC

Combat sports’ development into a global powerhouse in the sports industry has seen martial artists from all walks of life have their own families that would eventually dip their toes in the professional scene.

Under the ONE Championship umbrella, there is no more prominent family name than that of the Lees.

Fans of the world’s largest martial arts promotion would see three siblings, Angela, Christian, and Victoria, enter the fray and establish themselves as some of the best MMA fighters in the world.

Last December, it was revealed that the youngest sibling, Adrian, would soon be representing the family as well.

There is no date yet as to when he will make his ONE Championship debut, but he has been hard at work preparing for it alongside Christian, the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion.

ONE Championship cornerstone Aung La N Sang recently welcomed the Lee brothers to his home camp of Kill Cliff FC in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He shared on Instagram:

“Welcome to @killcliff_fc and South Florida @christianleemma and @adrianleemma . So happy to see you guys! 🙏🫶🏽”

He added:

“@phatthaikam is very happy too. You know you’re getting old when I am old enough to be @yusaku_kinoshita and Adrian['s] father lol.”

Who could be Adrian Lee’s first opponent?

Upon the revelation that there will be another Lee sibling headed to ONE Championship, MMA fans were quick to drum up a list of names that he could very well share the ONE circle with for his debut fight in the promotion.

From MMA legends like former ONE lightweight MMA world champions Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki to hardened veterans such as Dae Sung Park and Amir Khan, there is no shortage of fighters for the newcomer to take on.

Suffice to say, Lee's first foray into the circle will be highly anticipated.