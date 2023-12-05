In the extremely competitive world of combat sports, only the most talented and dedicated individuals can reach the mountaintop and that is exactly what the now-famed Lee family is out to do within ONE Championship.

In a recent post on his official Instagram account, the reigning and undisputed world champion of the ONE lightweight and welterweight divisions Christian Lee revealed that their youngest brother, Adrian Lee, had just signed with ONE Championship and boldly proclaimed the following:

"I’m so proud to welcome my bro to @onechampionship. The next ONE Lightweight World Champion!"

‘The Burmese Python’ and former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Aung La N Sang also shared some words of encouragement for the newest talent on the biggest stage of martial arts:

"Wow!!! That’s amazing. Let’s go Adrian!!!"

Fans of the Lee siblings chimed in on the reveal made by the fourth-ever two-division champion in the comments section of his post:

"Insane!! Another legend on the rise in the Lee family!!"

"Omg!! The Lee brothers💛 I have been always a big fan of your guys, watched every fight you guys did. Amazing and Talented!"

"Victoria is watching above proud"

The Lee siblings’ achievements within ONE Championship

Angela Lee has the distinction of having the longest championship reign in ONE Championship history after holding the ONE women’s atomweight title thanks to her outstanding combination of elite-level striking and excellence on the ground.

Christian, the second oldest of the Lee siblings, first captured gold in May 2019 when he beat Japanese legend Shinya Aoki for the ONE lightweight MMA world title. Five months after his world title win, Christian jumped in at short notice and beat Dagi Arslanaliev in the final of the ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix.

In November 2022, Christian became a two-division world champion when he knocked out Kiamrian Abbasov for the ONE welterweight MMA world championship at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Lastly, Victoria Lee was viewed as the next great women’s MMA fighter after accumulating a 3-0 record by the age of 18, but tragically passed away in December 2022, with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson advising Angela and Christian to take their time in mourning.