WATCH: Angela Lee shows students how to make the most out of basic training sessions with textbook counter drills

Recently retired former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee has dedicated her life to shaping the future of the sport. Aside from spearheading "Fight Story", a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advocating mental health amongst combat athletes, 'Unstoppable' has also been conducting MMA seminars across Canada.

In a recent seminar conducted in Vancouver, Canada, Lee shared the trade secrets she used to become one of the most dominant and long-standing world champions in ONE Championship.

Here's a clip of one of her lessons in the seminar:

"Here’s a clip 📽️ from this past weekend’s @angelaleemma MMA 👊🏼 seminar in Vancouver 🇨🇦 at DCS. This seminar was to help raise awareness for her new foundation @fightstoryofficial"

What Angela Lee showed in the video is why you should train smart instead of just training hard. Training smart and practicing timing and angles without exhausting or hurting your partner allows both of you to work and learn more.

Angela Lee bids farewell to the sport in an emotional final walk to the Circle

At ONE Fight Night 14 back in September, Angela Lee announced her retirement from the sport after holding the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title for more than seven years. The shocking announcement was made before the main event bout, which was originally scheduled to be for the interim ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Lee's decision to hang up her gloves came on the heels of her lengthy hiatus due to the tragic passing of her sister and fellow ONE fighter, Victoria Lee. Angela Lee, together with her brother and two-division ONE MMA world champion Christian Lee, took a long break to heal and recover as a family.

The interim world title bout between Lee's former foe, Stamp Fairtex, and South Korean sensation Ham Seo Hee was initially put together to determine who would face the then-undisputed world champion once she returns to competition.

Instead, a teary-eyed Lee walked down the ramp towards the Circle for the last time with her belt on her shoulder. Once she entered the cage, she solemnly announced her retirement and left the gold belt in the middle of the Circle.