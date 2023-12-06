“Can’t wait to see him in action” - Fans already drumming up potential opponents for teenage phenom Adrian Lee

Throughout the history of combat sports, many times has it come to pass that fighters come from a single family tree as parents encourage their children to take up martial arts and the same can be said for the home of martial arts in ONE Championship.

Fans of the promotion know all too well of the Lee surname as it was made into a household name by Angela Lee thanks to her seven-year-long reign with the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title alongside younger brother Christian Lee, who is the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion.

Also, their younger sister Victoria Lee’s star was on the come up after going 3-0 in her first three bouts, but tragically passed away in December of 2022 which had the eldest sister setting up her own non-profit organization, FightStory.

Now, the youngest of the Lee siblings is set to step foot in ONE Championship in the form of Adrian Lee who recently revealed his official status with the promotion via older brother Christian and fans are already gushing about him and the family:

‘Yo what the hell is in the gene pool of the Lee's 😮’

‘The family roster is incredible’

‘Amazing!!!!! Can’t wait to see him in action. 🔥🔥🔥'

Fans already bringing up names for Adrian Lee

Because of his family’s elite status, the fans already have a couple of names in mind for him to fight first:

‘Shinya Aoki’

‘Amir Khan'

‘Dae Sung Park 🔥👊’

‘Dagi Arslanaliev’

‘Martin Nguyen’

‘Eduard Folayang’

All names would present an interesting challenge for the youngest of the famed family of fighter, though a bout with Martin Nguyen would be a storied one as he was responsible for defeating Christian twice - once in 2016 and for the ONE featherweight world championship in 2018.