Adrian Lee looking for quick finish of Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167: "Be ready for a show"

Adrian Lee vows to open his professional MMA account in highlight-reel fashion at ONE 167. He also guarantees it will be a high-octane performance for as long as it lasts.

The 18-year-old phenom has made the long walk to the Circle on countless occasions in the past. But unlike his past trips, he will be strapping on the four-ounce gloves for the first time to compete on the grandest stage of combat sports.

Stepping up to test the Singaporean-American athlete's highly touted arsenal is debuting Australian star Antonio Mammarella. They will slug it out in lightweight MMA action inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

While he would certainly like the idea of enjoying a feeling-out process and familiarizing himself under the ONE spotlight, Adrian Lee knows a statement finish will be the best way for him to introduce himself on the global stage. He told The Straits Times:

"Be ready for a show. I'll find a really quick finish."

Whether knockout or submission, Adrian Lee has the right team to spur him onto greater heights in his budding career.

The Hawaii-based athlete has honed his craft alongside elder sisters, former atomweight MMA world champion Angela and Victoria (now departed), since taking baby steps into the world of martial arts. Today, he primarily works under the tutelage of Christian, the second of the Lee siblings, who holds the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world championships.

Christian hails Adrian Lee as 'a better version' of himself

Christian may be one of the biggest names on the ONE Championship roster, but he believes Adrian Lee has already shown some promise to potentially excel him in every aspect.

The two-division MMA king, who holds the record for the most number of finishes in the promotion (14), had this to say about his youngest sibling ahead of his promotional bow:

"[Adrian is] going to be a better version of me by the time he steps into the Circle. Being able to strike, being able to mix it up, take it to the ground and finish his appointment, or keep it standing. His skills are developing really nicely, and I'm excited for him."

ONE 167 will be broadcast live from Bangkok's Impact Arena in U.S. primetime on June 7.