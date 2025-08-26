Adrian Lee open to facing any lightweight contender: "I'd be happy to face any one of them" 

Adrian Lee has dazzled across all his promotional appearances inside the ONE Championship Circle, so much so that the young teenage sensation is confident that he's ready to face any name from the upper echelons of the lightweight MMA division.

The Prodigy Training Center warrior turned professional with a second-round submission finish of Australian-based Italian fighter Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167 in June last year.

He has since submitted two more fighters, Nico Cornejo and Takeharu Ogawa, at ONE 168: Denver and ONE 172, respectively.

Those triumphs have clearly given 'The Phenom' plenty of confidence as he continues to work his way up the ladder in the world's largest martial arts organization.

During his conversation wth the South China Morning Post, the 19-year-old said:

"I definitely think that there's a lot of really good contenders up in the lightweight division, and I'd be happy to face any one of them."

Lee's world-class ground game has massively helped him toward a 3-0 career in the all-encompassing discipline.

However, while he's ready to face opponents closer at the peak of the lightweight MMA division, the young gun will first have to tackle his next assignment at ONE Fight Night 35.

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

Adrian Lee squares off against Tye Ruotolo on September 5

Standing in Adrian Lee's way of a fourth back-to-back win under the ONE spotlight is ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, who straps on the four-ounce gloves for the first time in his career.

The Atos representative enjoys an 8-0 run in the promotion, alongside two successive title defenses against fellow submission specialists.

Ruotolo will need to prove that he has more than his ground game acumen at his disposal when he meets Adrian Lee, who seems to be equipping himself at a rapid rate with each passing fight.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch their fight and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, September 5.

