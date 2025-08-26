  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Adrian Lee open to facing any lightweight contender: "I'd be happy to face any one of them" 

Adrian Lee open to facing any lightweight contender: "I'd be happy to face any one of them" 

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 26, 2025 13:55 GMT
Adrian Lee (pictured) set for his fourth MMA appearance at ONE Fight Night 35. [Image: ONE Championship]
Adrian Lee (pictured) set for his fourth MMA appearance at ONE Fight Night 35. [Image: ONE Championship]

Adrian Lee has dazzled across all his promotional appearances inside the ONE Championship Circle, so much so that the young teenage sensation is confident that he's ready to face any name from the upper echelons of the lightweight MMA division.

Ad

The Prodigy Training Center warrior turned professional with a second-round submission finish of Australian-based Italian fighter Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167 in June last year.

He has since submitted two more fighters, Nico Cornejo and Takeharu Ogawa, at ONE 168: Denver and ONE 172, respectively.

Those triumphs have clearly given 'The Phenom' plenty of confidence as he continues to work his way up the ladder in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During his conversation wth the South China Morning Post, the 19-year-old said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I definitely think that there's a lot of really good contenders up in the lightweight division, and I'd be happy to face any one of them."

Lee's world-class ground game has massively helped him toward a 3-0 career in the all-encompassing discipline.

However, while he's ready to face opponents closer at the peak of the lightweight MMA division, the young gun will first have to tackle his next assignment at ONE Fight Night 35.

Ad

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Adrian Lee squares off against Tye Ruotolo on September 5

Standing in Adrian Lee's way of a fourth back-to-back win under the ONE spotlight is ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, who straps on the four-ounce gloves for the first time in his career.

The Atos representative enjoys an 8-0 run in the promotion, alongside two successive title defenses against fellow submission specialists.

Ad

Ruotolo will need to prove that he has more than his ground game acumen at his disposal when he meets Adrian Lee, who seems to be equipping himself at a rapid rate with each passing fight.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch their fight and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, September 5.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications