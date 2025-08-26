Adrian Lee predicts Kade Ruotolo will struggle against elite opposition: "The levels are going to start to show"

Undefeated ONE lightweight MMA contender Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States isn't buying Kade Ruotolo’s phenomenal 3-0 start in MMA.

The reigning ONE lightweight MMA submission grappling world champion has dazzled since transitioning to four-ounce gloves with submission victories over Blake Cooper, Ahmed Mujtaba, and Nicolas Vigna.

However, Lee believes the youngest ADCC world champion remains unproven and will face difficulties when he steps up in competition level.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Lee offered his perspective on Kade's early MMA success and future challenges:

"I think that Kade has found some good success early on in his career. You know, he's had three finishes, but I think that definitely, the levels are going to start to show once he fights a more high-level opponent."

Similar to Ruotolo, Adrian Lee also raced to a perfect 3-0 record, along with a 100 percent finishing rate in the home of martial arts.

The pair’s paths are expected to collide sooner or later in the promotion’s 170-pound MMA division. But for now, Lee will first face Kade’s twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, in his MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

This electric showdown takes place on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand

Watch the SCMP interview in its entirety:

Adrian Lee is confident he can beat both Tye and Kade Ruotolo

Adrian Lee respects what the Ruotolos have accomplished in the submission grappling scene. However, as far as the Prodigy Training Center standout is concerned, mixed martial arts is his realm.

In the same interview, the 19-year-old confidently talked about his chances against the twins.

"You know, to be honest, I don't really see a rivalry happening because I plan on making a clean sweep and, you know, really putting a stamp on this rivalry."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight clash and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

