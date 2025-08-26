  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I didn’t call him out because he’s a slouch” - Tye Ruotolo says fighting Adrian Lee is as dangerous a debut as it gets

“I didn’t call him out because he’s a slouch” - Tye Ruotolo says fighting Adrian Lee is as dangerous a debut as it gets

By Atilano Diaz
Published Aug 26, 2025 08:51 GMT
Tye Ruotolo (Image by ONE Championship)
Tye Ruotolo (Image by ONE Championship)

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States has nothing but respect for upcoming opponent, Singaporean-American star Adrian ‘The Phenom’ Lee, ahead of their all-American showdown at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.

Ad

The 22-year-old BJJ black belt will make his pro MMA debut against the youngest member of the legendary Lee family of ONE Championship at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on September 5.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ruotolo specifically targeted Lee for his first mixed martial arts bout, recognizing the 19-year-old as a legitimate threat rather than seeking an easy introduction to the sport. Ruotolo told ONE Championship:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I didn't call him out because he's a slouch. I didn't call him out because I think it's gonna be super easy. I called him out because he's really good and because it's gonna be a good win on the resume. I've got a lot of respect for the kid and the family, for sure."
Ad

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger will take place live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5, exclusively on Prime Video. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Tye Ruotolo aims for a finish against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35

Tye Ruotolo wants to make a statement in his first MMA fight by taking out a big name in ONE Championship in Adrian Lee. When the two meet at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend, the 22-year-old California resident will be hunting for an early finish.

Ad

He told Clocked N Loaded:

"Yes, sir. That's the plan. Anything I do, I don't want to leave it up to the judges. So, yeah, I'm going to plan to finish no matter what. Sooner the better. But, yeah, it's going to keep putting in the work. And yeah, I'm excited, bro."

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Tye Ruotolo.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications