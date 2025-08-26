“I didn’t call him out because he’s a slouch” - Tye Ruotolo says fighting Adrian Lee is as dangerous a debut as it gets

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States has nothing but respect for upcoming opponent, Singaporean-American star Adrian ‘The Phenom’ Lee, ahead of their all-American showdown at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.

The 22-year-old BJJ black belt will make his pro MMA debut against the youngest member of the legendary Lee family of ONE Championship at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on September 5.

Ruotolo specifically targeted Lee for his first mixed martial arts bout, recognizing the 19-year-old as a legitimate threat rather than seeking an easy introduction to the sport. Ruotolo told ONE Championship:

"I didn't call him out because he's a slouch. I didn't call him out because I think it's gonna be super easy. I called him out because he's really good and because it's gonna be a good win on the resume. I've got a lot of respect for the kid and the family, for sure."

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger will take place live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5, exclusively on Prime Video. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Tye Ruotolo aims for a finish against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35

Tye Ruotolo wants to make a statement in his first MMA fight by taking out a big name in ONE Championship in Adrian Lee. When the two meet at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend, the 22-year-old California resident will be hunting for an early finish.

He told Clocked N Loaded:

"Yes, sir. That's the plan. Anything I do, I don't want to leave it up to the judges. So, yeah, I'm going to plan to finish no matter what. Sooner the better. But, yeah, it's going to keep putting in the work. And yeah, I'm excited, bro."

