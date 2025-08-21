Tye Ruotolo says the Lee family is ‘pretty legendary’ ahead of Adrian Lee clash at ONE Fight Night 35

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo has expressed deep admiration for the legendary Lee fighting dynasty as he prepares for his highly anticipated MMA debut against the youngest of the famed brood.

The 22-year-old American grappling ace will take the plunge into MMA at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Friday, September 5, versus ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee.

This exciting lightweight MMA showdown takes place inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand, live in US Primetime.

Tye Ruotolo’s first taste of MMA won’t be a piece of cake. His opponent enters this match with a perfect 3-0 professional record, with all victories coming by first-round submission.

Lee has also earned three consecutive US$50,000 performance bonuses for those victories.

Appearing in an interview on Clocked N Loaded’s YouTube page, Ruotolo acknowledged the impressive pedigree of his opponent's fighting family:

"Yeah, exactly. He comes from a sick fighting family. Pretty legendary, you know, got a lot of respect for the whole family. But, yeah, I want to beat the best as quickly as possible."

Watch the full clip:

The hype behind Adrian Lee is justified, since he’s following the footsteps of his siblings, reigning two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee and former atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee.

Still, Tye Ruotolo won’t back down from anyone, regardless of their credentials.

Tye Ruotolo eyes rapid MMA ascent

Tye Ruotolo has outlined his ambitious blueprint for mixed martial arts success. Having reached the pinnacle of the ONE welterweight submission grappling division.

Ruotolo intends to replicate that achievement in his long-awaited MMA transition. The Atos representative said in the same interview:

"The plan for MMA is to go all the way up. I always say I never really wanted 25 fights in my MMA career, you know. I wanted to be pretty efficient and quick. I want to get to the top."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight clash and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

