Tye Ruotolo eyes upper echelon in MMA run starting with Adrian Lee debut: "I want to get to the top"

The American grappling wizard, Tye Ruotolo, has outlined his ambitious vision for a rapid ascent through ONE Championship's lightweight division as he prepares for his highly anticipated MMA debut against Adrian Lee.

The 22-year-old ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will make his professional mixed martial arts debut against the Hawaii-based star at ONE Fight Night 35 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.

During the pre-fight interview with Clocked N Loaded, Tye Ruotolo said:

"The plan for MMA is to go all the way up. I always say I never really wanted 25 fights in my MMA career, you know. I wanted to be pretty efficient and quick. I want to get to the top."

Based on what he has to say, the American grappler wants to make the most of his run in the all-encompassing discipline.

Tye Ruotolo's ambition to reach the very pinnacle of the sport means he has his sights set on joining an elite list of talents who call themselves two-sport world champions.

Thus far, the Atos representative's run in the promotion, all in the submission grappling realm, stands at 8-0. His list of victories includes the likes of Garry Tonon and Reinier de Ridder.

Watch the full interview here:

Tye Ruotolo won't have it easy against Adrian Lee

The twin brother of fellow MMA success story and ONE submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo faces an immediate test against Lee, who carries a perfect 3-0 record with three submission finishes.

Though Lee has employed his world-class grappling arsenal in all of his wins, the 19-year-old nicknamed 'The Phenom' has displayed his chops in the striking department, an area that could give him the advantage when these two collide inside the Mecca of Muay Thai early next month.

The young Singaporean-American warrior is game to extend his perfect slate in the discipline, and based on his track record, he has all the tools needed to overcome Tye Ruotolo.

North American fans can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

