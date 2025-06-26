Jackie Buntan vs Stella Hemetsberger for vacant women’s strawweight Muay Thai crown set to headline ONE Fight Night 35

Reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan will look to make her two-sport world champion aspirations a reality at ONE Fight Night 35.

On September 5, inside the storied halls of Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, the Filipina-American will lock horns with rising star Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Buntan has established herself as the home of martial arts' premier female striker after going 7-1 against some elite competition.

The Boxing Works representative fell short in her first bid to claim the 125-pound Muay Thai crown, absorbing her lone organizational defeat to former champion Smilla Sundell back in 2022.

Undeterred, Buntan went back to the drawing board and rebuilt her career with surgical precision. The 27-year-old captured that elusive 26 pounds of gold with her career-defining victory against the legendary Anissa Meksen at ONE 169 last year.

But to join ONE's exclusive two-sport world champion club, Jackie Buntan must first get past a 25-year-old Austrian wrecking ball.

Hemetsberger, who's gone 3-0 in the home of martial arts, presents a formidable obstacle to those ambitions. Her explosive knockout victory over Vanessa Romanowski in April earned her a six-figure contract and global roster spot.

It will be intriguing to see how the RS-GYM standout's high-volume pressure style will match against Buntan's precise and powerful punch assault.

ONE Fight Night 35 will air live in US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Jackie Buntan worked even harder after world title conquest

Jackie Buntan definitely deserved some rest and relaxation after achieving her lifelong dream. However, the determined Filipina-American striker has never been the type to rest on her laurels.

Knowing that even greater challenges lie ahead after capturing 26 pounds of gold, the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen continued working behind closed doors to fine-tune her craft.

The Boxing Works affiliate told ONE Championship in an earlier interview:

" I've always viewed it as if I have to work hard regardless. It doesn't matter what fight I have or what accolades I have, how much money I'm making - I always have to work hard, so that never changes."

