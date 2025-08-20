Adrian Lee warns Tye Ruotolo about MMA reality check: "You can't just grapple your whole life, and train MMA for two years"

The undefeated Singaporean-American sensation, Adrian "The Phenom" Lee, is ready to serve ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo a piece of humble pie when the decorated grappler makes his mixed martial arts debut.

The 19-year-old phenom will take on Ruotolo in his MMA debut in a lightweight clash at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Friday, September 5.

The blockbuster event broadcasts live from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Adrian Lee delivered a stern warning about the harsh realities of transitioning from grappling to mixed martial arts.

"I definitely plan on showing there are levels to this game. You can't just grapple your whole life, and train MMA for two years, and think you can go into the pro league."

The 22-year-old submission specialist is expected to breeze through the mixed martial arts scene given his world-class BJJ excellence. Ruotolo's twin brother, Kade, has excelled since the transition, going 3-0 in ONE Championship.

Many expect Tye to have similar success since their skill sets are comparable.

However, the well-rounded Adrian Lee thinks otherwise and plans to demonstrate that MMA is a completely different ball game.

The youngest member of MMA's most prominent fighting family enters the bout with a perfect 3-0 professional record, all achieved via first-round submission.

Watch the full interview:

Adrian Lee says Tye Ruotolo is biting off more than he could chew

Adrian Lee expressed genuine shock when Ruotolo called him out for his MMA debut, believing the grappling ace may have underestimated the challenge ahead.

The Prodigy Training Center standout didn't mince words when addressing his opponent's bold callout during the same interview. He said:

"When Tye called me out, I was really surprised. I was like, That's a horrible idea. I think I'm a horrible matchup for him."

A victory over someone of Ruotolo's caliber would represent a massive statement in Lee's quest for world title glory.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight showdown live in U.S. primetime for free.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE Fight Night 35.

