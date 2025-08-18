Adrian Lee confident ahead of Tye Ruotolo showdown: "It's been a great camp and I'm really excited for this fight"

The Singaporean-American sensation, Adrian Lee, is brimming with confidence as he puts the finishing touches on his preparation for the biggest test of his young career against ONE submission grappling world champion, Tye Ruotolo.

The 19-year-old warrior will welcome Ruotolo to the mixed martial arts realm when they lock horns in a lightweight clash that joins the loaded ONE Fight Night 35 card inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.

While speaking with the South China Morning Post in an exclusive pre-fight interview, Adrian Lee said:

"It's going great. It's been a great camp and I'm really excited for this fight."

His excitement about facing the 22-year-old submission specialist highlights his confidence in implementing the game plan developed alongside his brother, head coach, and two-division ONE MMA world champion, Christian Lee, at Hawaii's Prodigy Training Center.

The youngest member of MMA's most prominent fighting family enters the bout carrying a perfect 3-0 professional record with three first-round submission victories, all achieved under the ONE Championship banner.

A victory over someone of Ruotolo's caliber would not only help him stay perfect in his career, but it would also give 'The Phenom' a massive step in his search for world title glory in the promotion.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this lightweight clash and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

Watch the full interview here:

Adrian Lee shares his ultimate goal as an MMA fighter

Adrian Lee isn't just in the sport for a chance to build his brand; he wants to go on to etch his name as one of the greatest MMA fighters who ever lived.

During a separate interview with ONE Championship, the 19-year-old shared his end goal when he straps on the four-ounce gloves for one last time in the distant future.

He shared:

"My main focus is to be the best possible mixed martial artist in the world. That means getting to the title in MMA and winning multiple titles."

