“I want to be a peak martial artist” - Adrian Lee aims for well-rounded excellence in thriving MMA career

Adrian Lee doesn't just want to be known for one thing.

Ad

Since making his professional mixed martial arts debut under the ONE Championship banner, the 19-year-old phenom has looked nothing short of spectacular. He has scored a trio of submission victories over Antonio Mammarella, Nico Cornejo, and his most recent, against Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 in Japan.

Ad

Trending

However, Adrian Lee doesn't want to just be known for his impeccable submission skills. He wants to show the world that he is a complete MMA fighter with the ability to finish opponents on his feet and on the mat.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During a recent interview with the promotion, Lee said:

"I want to be a peak martial artist. Not just specialize in one area or the other.”

Ad

Adrian Lee is the younger brother of Angela Lee, one of the most decorated submission specialists in ONE history, and Christian Lee, a knockout artist with KOs in 12 of his 17 wins under the ONE banner.

Can Lee successfully mix the skills of his world champion siblings and emerge as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time? Perhaps, but only time will tell.

Adrian Lee plans to win world championships in multiple weight classes during his career

In Adrian Lee's quest to become one of the best, 'The Phenom' plans on following in the footsteps of his older brother, Christian Lee, and become a world champion in multiple weight classes. He said:

Ad

"My main focus is to be the best possible mixed martial artist in the world. That means getting to the title in MMA and winning multiple titles."

Currently, Christian Lee is both the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion, the latter of which he won in an epic back-and-forth battle against Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Lee has ways to go before he can match the success of Christian, or former ONE atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee, but after a 3-0 start to his MMA career, the youngest of the Lee family is well on his way to greatness.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.