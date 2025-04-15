"That's heart" - Fans marvel at Christian Lee's unstoppable determination in hard-fought KO win over Kiamrian Abbasov

Two-sport ONE world champion Christian Lee is already one of the greatest MMA fighters in ONE Championship history at just 26 years old. His ascent to legendary status happened in November 2022 when he battled former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Kiamrian Abbasov for the then-vacant 185-pound MMA crown.
'The Warior' found himself in dire straits midway through the opening round after Abbasov dropped him with a slick combination. As fans have come to expect from the ONE lightweight MMA world champion, Lee mounted a monstrous comeback that culminated in a fourth-round TKO to claim his second crown.
Watch Christian Lee's hard-fought ascent to double-champ status below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Fans in the comments section praised Lee's resilience, writing:
"Chin is crazy man didn't want to drop. Now that's heart! 🔥👏"
"Call an ambulance, but not for me."
"His born and raised in Hawaii and he get that Hawaiian mentality. Fighting all the way he get that Hawaiian fighting skills too if ur a local in Hawaii u gone adopt the fighting spirit and u gone fight until nobody stay in the ground."
"Does he ever give up?🙌"
Christian Lee is thoroughly enjoying fatherhood over everything else
While fans wait to see when Christian Lee and Alibeg Rasulov will settle their differences following a no-contest result in their lightweight MMA world championship tilt last December, the former is fully focused on his role as a father.
The Prodigy Training Center head coach and founder opened up on his home life in an interview with Nick Atkin following younger brother Adrian Lee's successful outing at ONE 172 in March. Lee shared:
"I'm so happy. My family's everything. I'm a dad first, a fighter second. That's my profession, what I do for work, but I'm really a dad first. So I couldn't be more happy."
Watch the entire interview below: